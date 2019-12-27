Registration is now open for the 2020 Savannah River Site public tour program.
The site tours provide the public with an opportunity to see many of the historic and operational facilities at SRS that were responsible for the production of plutonium and tritium during the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
More than 750 seats are available on 22 tours to be held throughout the year. The tour program is managed by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions for the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office.
Six historic tours (hosted in partnership with the SRS Cold War Historic Preservation Group) will be offered again this year featuring the former town of Ellenton, C Reactor and the SRS Curation Facility.
“Our employees safely and efficiently operate SRS while supporting the nation’s nuclear deterrent and working towards the transformation of the site for future use,” said Bob Bonnett, SRNS tour program coordinator. “We want people, particularly our residents from neighboring communities to experience first-hand all these special tours have to offer.”
Tour participants also learn about the site’s current activities and future missions.
Tour participants arrive and depart from the SRS Badge Office on SRS Road 1, near New Ellenton.
The public tours conclude at the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory where participants learn about the lab and see some of the animals indigenous to SRS. The historic tours conclude at the SRS Curation Facility.
Both the historic and public tours are free to members of the public.
To register and obtain directions, visit www.srs.gov/general/tour/public.htm.
If residents experience difficulty registering online, call 803-952-8994. Large groups can also be accommodated by calling the same number.
Each tour accommodates up to 34 people, and are filled on a first come, first served basis.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older and U.S. citizens.
2020 SRS Public Tour Dates
All tours begin at 12:30 p.m.
• Jan. 9
• Jan. 23
• Feb. 6
• Feb. 20
• March 12
• March 26
• April 16 (Historic Tour)
• April 23 (Historic Tour)
• May 14
• May 28
• June 11
• June 25
• July 9
• July 23
• Aug. 6
• Aug. 20
• Sept. 10
• Sept. 24 (Historic Tour)
• Oct. 8 (Historic Tour)
• Oct. 15 (Historic Tour)
• Nov. 12 (Historic Tour)
• Dec. 10