Need help completing tax forms?
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be held at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center to help people in Aiken complete their tax forms correctly.
The program is run by volunteers who are accredited and supervised by the IRS. Volunteers will help area citizens of low to moderate income complete their tax forms Monday-Wednesday every week from Feb. 3 to April 8 at Odell Weeks.
Those who take advantage of this program can expect "long delays" during the first few weeks of the tax season, according to an email from VITA members.
Assistance will be available at Odell Weeks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during tax season. However, doors may close prior to 4 p.m. if there is a significant enough wait time for assistance.
Individuals who qualify should bring the following:
• Picture ID
• Social Security Cards for yourself, spouse, all dependents
• W-2 for every job worked in 2019
• 1099 for all bank interest, dividends, Social Security, pensions, annuities, IRA distributions, stock sales, etc.
• 1099-Misc for any non-employee compensation, and records of income and expenses for any business conducted by the taxpayer.
• Cost basis for stock or other capital assets sold
• Last year’s tax return
• Documents about health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, including Form 1095-A as applicable
• Any other relevant information
Those filing for a joint tax return should also bring their spouse.
The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center is located at 1700 Whiskey Road.
VITA is supported by the City of Aiken, United Way of Aiken County and ACTS.