As Thanksgiving cooking rolls into full swing, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reminds families to be aware of potential fire hazards.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and the day before Thanksgiving, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
In 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,600 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving, the NFPA reports.
Cooking-related fires during Thanksgiving aren't common in the Aiken area during Thanksgiving, but they do happen, Capt. Brian Brazier with ADPS said.
In 2018, Public Safety received just one call for a cooking-related fire.
The fire appeared to be started by someone deep-frying a pork loin on a stove top, Brazier said.
"The oil flared up and ignited," Brazier said. "The resident retrieved and used a fire extinguisher. The flames extended to the vent hood above the stove and to the adjacent cabinets."
Luckily no one was injured, Brazier said. Although the cause of the fire is unknown, Brazier thought of some possible scenarios for cooks this Thanksgiving.
Cooking fires can easily begin if food cooking on a stove top or oven is left unattended, Brazier said.
"Anytime you are cooking, especially as much food as we tend to cook on Thanksgiving, you don't want to leave a kitchen unattended during the cooking process," Brazier said.
The National Fire Protection Agency further encourages family cooks to keep children away from the stove and make sure to keep them away from hot foods and liquids.
Grease fires are another common fire hazard that can occur in the kitchen if precautions aren’t taken.
It’s important to be sure grease is at the temperature required for cooking, Brazier said. Overheated grease can boil up and ignite.
Should a grease fire occur, Brazier urges cooks against using water or a fire extinguisher to put out a grease fire.
“The best thing to do with a grease fire is to cover it and cut the oxygen supply to it,” Brazier said. “If you use a fire extinguisher, it’s just going to spread the fire out.”
Thanksgiving cooks should also use extreme caution when frying turkeys.
When frying a turkey, do it out and away from the house and never put a frozen turkey into hot grease, Brazier said.
“A frozen turkey in grease will basically explode,” Brazier said.
Butterball suggests that cooks thaw a turkey at least one day before cooking.
A thawed turkey may be kept in the refrigerator, 40 degrees or below, up to four days before cooking, according to Butterball.
Cooks can use Butterball’s “How long to thaw” calculator by visiting https://www.butterball.com/how-to/thaw-a-turkey.
Should a cooking fire occur on Thanksgiving Day, Brazier encourages cooks to contact police immediately.
"We hope that everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving and enjoys spending time with their family," Brazier said.