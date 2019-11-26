Police urge shoppers to take caution while visiting stores for Black Friday shopping.
"The more people in any given area will increase the chance of being a victim of any type of crime," Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
Hayes said most of the crimes reported on Black Friday are car break-ins.
Public Safety suggests that shoppers not leave packages, purses or electronics in view inside the car.
"If you're going to leave something in your car, stick it in the trunk of the car before you get where you're going," Hayes said. "Don't allow people to see you place it in your trunk. It's too easy for someone to bust out a window or pick a lock."
Public Safety also warns shoppers of leaving clues that will lead a thief to think there are valuable items in the car.
Cell phone chargers and boxes are examples of clues that should be avoided.
Hayes said most of the city's car break-ins are a result of vehicles being unlocked.
"People will just walk through parking lots trying doors until they find an unlocked car," Hayes said. "Be sure to lock your car."
Although it's not a crime, car accidents are a common issue on Black Fridays, Hayes said.
Most accidents occur because shoppers are in a hurry to make it to the next store, Hayes said. Drivers should pay special attention when backing out of a parking spot.
"Take extra caution when driving and take extra time to get where you need to go so you're not in a hurry," Hayes said.
Public Safety expects Whiskey Road and clustered shopping centers to be much busier than usual.
Both Walmart locations and Target in Aiken are stores that usually see ample shoppers throughout Black Friday.
"Be slow and give yourself some extra time so you're not that impatient person elbowing your way through the crowd," Hayes said. "Just be extra patient with people that are being that way as well."
All patrol units are expected to provide extra patrolling in areas with higher traffic.
Any shoppers within Aiken that witness a crime or suspicious activity are asked to contact public safety immediately at 803-642-7620.