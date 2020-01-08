Several community members met and spoke with local law enforcement officers Wednesday for 2020's first Coffee With A Cop event.
Visitors enjoyed coffee and doughnuts while meeting with Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers. Some were attending the event at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center for the first time.
Dru Lawlor moved to the Aiken area from California three months ago.
"We had what was called '411 With The Chief' and I loved it," Lawlor said. "When I saw this I thought it was a great way to get connected with the community. There's a connection before something happens."
The event is a national initiative which aims to bring police officers and community members together to discuss issues and learn more about each other over coffee.
According to the Coffee With A Cop website, the event was started by officers in Hawthorne, California, in 2011.
Aiken Public Safety has held Coffee With A Cop events on various locations with the intention to connect with the Aiken community, Public Safety Officer Marquis Davis said.
"We're trying to have non-enforcement communication with the community so they can put a face with the officer," Davis said. "We don't always want to be riding and all they see is a cop."
Public Safety will announce future dates for Coffee With A Cop.
To host a Coffee With A Cop event, call Master PSO Stephanie Barbee at 803-642-7620.