Aiken Department of Public Safety asks residents and visitors to practice patience while driving in the Aiken area.
Although there are no shelters located in Aiken, many local motels and hotels have no rooms available due to Hurricane Dorian evacuees and visitors in town for Aiken's Makin.
James Boris, who evacuated from Hilton Head Island, said it's his first time in Aiken and finds the town's streets "unique."
"The one-way streets are unique and the boulevards make them more unique to the extent that there are roundabouts or U-turn opportunities at every corner it seems," Boris said. "You have to be careful if you're not accustomed to that."
Bruce Moody, another evacuee from Hilton Head Island, said driving conditions in Aiken are different than what he's used to back home.
"This morning I almost drove into a one-way but then I realized how you really gotta be careful," Moody said. "There's a lot of lights and a lot of one-ways."
Capt. Martin Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said visitors and evacuees should be sure to pay attention to street signs, especially one-way signs, while traveling in downtown Aiken.
The Laurens Street, Richland Avenue and Park Avenue intersection proves to be an area where many people get confused, Sawyer said.
Aiken has many intersections that are either a square or a circle. Sawyer said many drivers new to the Aiken area have trouble understanding when to turn.
"Our saying here in Aiken is if it's a circle go. If it's a square no," Sawyer said.
At circle intersections, drivers are able to go left through a red light. However, at a square intersection, drivers need to wait to turn until the light turns green.
Sawyer encourages drivers to be patient and helpful as evacuees and visitors become accustomed with Aiken's roads during their stay.
"Be patient," Sawyer said. "Give them assistance if they need it with directions and just remember they are here because they have to be."
Sawyer said Public Safety has not officially added extra officers in response to the increase in visitors due to Hurricane Dorian and Aiken's Makin', but officers are keeping a close eye on areas like downtown for traffic issues.