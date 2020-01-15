Public hearings about wireless telecommunication towers scheduled for Aiken Planning Commission meeting 1

The Aiken County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center, pictured here.

 Aiken Standard file photo

Public hearings about the proposed locations of two new wireless telecommunication towers are on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.

The site for one of the towers would be on Jasmine Drive in Graniteville. It is a 10-acre piece of property, according to Aiken County land records, and a 150-foot-tall monopole tower would be constructed in the tract’s northwest corner.

The applicant is Verizon Wireless.

The site for the other tower would be a 106.58-acre tract on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway near Perry and Salley.

The property is close to the intersection of Whetstone Highway and John Nunn Highway.

Plans call for a self-supporting tower that would be 300 feet tall.

The applicant is AT&T.

The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.

The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

