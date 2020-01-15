Public hearings about the proposed locations of two new wireless telecommunication towers are on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The site for one of the towers would be on Jasmine Drive in Graniteville. It is a 10-acre piece of property, according to Aiken County land records, and a 150-foot-tall monopole tower would be constructed in the tract’s northwest corner.
The applicant is Verizon Wireless.
The site for the other tower would be a 106.58-acre tract on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway near Perry and Salley.
The property is close to the intersection of Whetstone Highway and John Nunn Highway.
Plans call for a self-supporting tower that would be 300 feet tall.
The applicant is AT&T.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.