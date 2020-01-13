Citizens will be able to provide their input on the use of the city's Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2019-2020 year at two different meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The CDBG funds can be used for "anything within a low- and moderate-income neighborhood" said Sabina Craig, community development planner for the City of Aiken.
"It just cannot be used on government property, or government-owned property," Craig said. "You can use it on training or school-related projects, fixing up a home that is in need of repairs, clean-up programs, streetscape, and such."
The first meeting will be held at noon and the second at 6 p.m. in order to accommodate for individuals with different work schedules.
Both meetings will take place at the Lessie B. Price Senior Youth Center at 841 Edgefield Ave. NW.
Individuals needing special assistance or a sign interpreter to participate at the meeting should call 803-642-7606 within 48 hours prior to the meeting.