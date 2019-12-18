Public hearings about proposed locations for two new wireless telecommunication towers will be held during the Aiken County Planning Commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The site for a 150-foot-tall monopole tower would be a 10-acre parcel of land on Jasmine Drive in Graniteville. The applicant is Verizon Wireless.
The site for a 300-foot-tall self-support tower would be a 106.58-acre tract on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway in the Salley and Perry area. The applicant is AT&T.
Also on the agenda is a request for a zoning change for 3.5 acres at 936 Chime Bell Church Road near New Ellenton from single-family residential to residential development. The applicant is Ethel B. Hutto.
In addition, the Planning Commission is scheduled to consider two requests for preliminary plat approvals for residential developments.
One of the requests is for Vancouver Station phases V and VI on Keagen Boulevard, which is near both Aiken and Graniteville.
The applicant is Sage Mill Residential, Ltd., and the engineer is Hass & Hilderbrand, Inc., of Aiken.
There would be 65 lots on 12.2 acres.
The other request is for Highland Hills Section 2.
The applicant is Highland Hills, LLC, and the engineer is HB Engineering, Inc., of Lexington.
There would be 79 lots on 114.8 acres.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.