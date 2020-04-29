A number of issues with the new 10-digit-dialing requirement in South Carolina are said to be resolved.
The requirement began April 25 and requires callers to use 10-digit dialing within the 803 area code; the change impacts callers in Aiken, Allendale, Chester, Richland and Sumter counties, according to the S.C. Public Service Commission.
The changes announced late last year are due to a new 839 area code that will be introduced in May.
The Public Service Commission was made aware of several minor issues that arose during the very beginning of the implementation of mandatory 10-digit dialing, Douglas Pratt, a utility analyst with the PSC, said Tuesday.
"As you might imagine, this is a very large undertaking affecting both providers and their customers," Pratt said. "A small number of instances of carriers not transmitting 10 digits to the local companies as well as a small number of Public Safety Answering Points (9-1-1 centers) that were not reprogrammed to deal with the 10-digit requirement were encountered."
It is the commission’s understanding that these issues have been resolved, Pratt said.
The new 839 area code will supplement the 803 area code, impacting Aiken, Allendale, Chester, Richland and Sumter counties, according to the Public Service Commission.
Only new numbers will receive the 839 area code. Current numbers will not be changed.