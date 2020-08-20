The Aiken County Planning Commission on Thursday night unanimously approved the layout for a proposed subdivision on Powderhouse Road in Aiken.
The vote was 7-0.
There will 125 lots on 54.6 acres in the new community.
The applicant was Powderhouse Partners LLC. Bryant Engineering also is involved in the project.
Patio homes will be constructed in the subdivision, which will be known as The Sanctuary.
On Aug. 11, the City of Aiken’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken City Council that city water and sewer services be provided to the proposed development.
Four members of the Aiken County Planning Commission were present at Thursday’s meeting, which was held at the Aiken County Government Center. Four other panel members participated via Zoom.
Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Gmerek didn’t vote on any of the items on the agenda.
In other action, the Planning Commission approved two proposals to construct wireless telecommunication towers.
In each case, the vote was 6-1. Jet Beckum opposed the plans for both towers.
One of the towers, a 305-foot-tall self-support structure, will be built on 106.58 acres of land on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway in the Salley/Perry area.
CitySwitch, which is based in Atlanta, will be the owner of the tower. AT&T will be the anchor tenant and was considered by the Aiken County Planning and Development Department to be the applicant.
The Planning Commission had tabled the proposal at its July meeting after Assistant County Administrator Joel Duke told the panel that more documentation was needed to clarify AT&T and CitySwitch’s business relationship in order to satisfy a requirement in Aiken County’s Code of Ordinances.
Duke, who also is the county’s chief development officer, reported to the Planning Commission on Thursday that the information had been received before the panel voted unanimously to remove the proposal from the table for consideration.
The other tower construction proposal approved Thursday by the Planning Commission involves a 195-foot-tall monopole structure that will be built on a 23.4-acre tract on Crystal Springs Road in the Graniteville area.
The applicant was Verizon Wireless.