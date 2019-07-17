A proposal for the development of an apartment complex in Graniteville is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.

During its May meeting, the panel heard presentations about the complex, which would be constructed on Jefferson Davis Highway near Aiken Technical College.

But a representative of Arbor Engineering Inc., a Greenville-based firm involved in the project, formally withdrew a site plan for the complex and his request for a variance after some members of the Planning Commission expressed concerns.

The information submitted to the county’s Planning and Development Department included a name for the complex, The Palisades at Aiken.

There were questions and comments from the Planning Commission about that choice because the apartments wouldn’t be in Aiken and that might create confusion.

The county considers Climbing Rose Boulevard to be a private driveway, not a road, according to Joel Duke, assistant county administrator and chief development officer.

Based on the county’s Code of Ordinances, Duke told the Aiken Standard, such a driveway can only provide access for two lots.

The variance is needed, he explained, because Climbing Rose already provides access to and from Jefferson Davis for The Summits apartments and Aiken Urgent Care.

Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Gmerek indicated there would be a problem in granting the variance after Arbor Engineering’s representative, Austin Allen, said he hadn’t sought permission from the owner of the property where Climbing Rose is located for use by future residents of the Palisades.

The parcel of land where the apartment complex would be built covers 19.09 acres. There would be 10 three-story buildings with 270 units.

Triangle Real Estate of Gastonia, a North Carolina company, owns the property.

According to paperwork resubmitted to the Planning and Development Department in June, the proposed apartment complex now is known as The Palisades at Langley Pond.

In addition, a report from the department states the applicant, Arbor Engineering, has provided evidence The Palisades site has “deeded access” to Climbing Rose.

Other items on the agenda for the Planning Commission’s meeting Thursday include a proposal for the development of a mobile home park on 11.37 acres in an area where Amarius Lane and Cougar Drive are located in Wagener.

The applicant is Artis Seawright of Wagener. He also is the property owner.

The project is known as A & A Mobile Home Park.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.