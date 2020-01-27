Money, talent and construction supplies came from a variety of directions recently to homes around western Aiken County, with Grace United Methodist Church's annual Project WARM (Weatherization and Repair Ministry) helping provide relief for homeowners needing a boost to deal with roof, plumbing and floor problems.
This year's list of project partners included such names as First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Lowe's, United Way and Security Federal Savings Bank, and among them they reached six homes spread around Beech Island, North Augusta, Warrenville and Jackson.
"We're getting more partners, which is encouraging. Christian denominations working together is kind of fun," said project director Eric Moore, acknowledging plenty of support from First Baptist.
"We don't always hang out together, but I just think it's really great that they teamed up with us, to accomplish as much as we did, because we really could not have done all of that without them."
Part of the money came by way of Project Vision, an outreach of the United Way of Aiken County, designed to "provide low-income disabled and senior citizens who are owner-occupant homeowners with essential home repairs via the coordination of skilled volunteers and the supplying building materials," as stated on the local United Way's website.
For one Beech Island resident, it all translated into such features as a brand-new wheelchair ramp, replacement of missing insulation and safety equipment in the bathroom.
Moore said the days leading up to the annual outreach can be a little unnerving in terms of wondering if all the necessary pieces will come into place.
"God always finds a way to get us enough help, enough money, enough people to do all of it. I've rarely ever had to back out of a house, and that's really a wonderful thing."