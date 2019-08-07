When Aiken County Council gave final approval to a zoning change for some Aiken property on Wire Road in June, it was just another item on the panel’s meeting agenda and received little notice.
But for Matthew and Kara Rutter, the passage of that particular ordinance was a big deal because it represented a crucial step forward in their plan to establish Project Victory Gardens.
The purpose of the venture is to provide agricultural therapy and animal therapy opportunities for military veterans, active-duty military personnel and others.
To be able to offer the programs they wanted, the Rutters needed their 20.25 acres to be located in an agricultural preservation zoning district.
The land previously was in residential multifamily development and urban development districts.
The Rutters already had chickens, ducks, three dogs and a cat on their property, and now they are looking forward to adding goats and pigs.
Post-traumatic stress disorder and military-related suicides “are tremendous problems in the U.S.,” Kara said. “What we want to do is address the issues earlier so people have the chance not to get to that point.”
Both Matthew and Kara have firsthand experience with the challenges of military life. He is a command sergeant major and she is a sergeant major in the U.S. Army.
Matthew, who is based at Fort Gordon near Augusta, works in military intelligence.
Kara is at Shaw Air Force Base near Sumter.
“I oversee all the food service in the Middle East for the Army,” she said. “If a soldier eats somewhere between Yemen and Afghanistan, I have something to do with it.”
The Rutters are scheduled to retire from the Army next year after more than 40 years of service combined.
“Kara and I are master resilience trainers, which is a fancy way of saying that we can teach people to find the good in everything,” Matthew said. “The Army gave us a class on that, and we became certified to teach it. One way to reduce stress is by becoming more resilient, and gardening and being with animals also are great sources of stress release.”
Setting up Project Victory Gardens will help the Rutters bridge the gap during their transition from military to civilian life.
“The nice thing about retiring is that we really don’t care if we make a whole lot of money,” Matthew said. “We’ll have the income from our pensions, so we can go as slow as we want and not have to rush ourselves.”
The Rutters grow crops in small raised gardens on their property, and they also do some farming using the Three Sisters method, which involves planting corn, climbing beans and squash or melons close together.
In addition, Kara has a tea garden, and there is an orchard with young peach, pear, plum and nectarine trees.
Eventually, the Rutters would like to have an aquaponic system large enough to raise 900 pounds of fish a year while producing a steady supply of green leafy vegetables.
Other long-term projects include building cabins where guests can stay – perhaps for as long as week – and the construction and operation of a farm stand.
“Next spring, we’ll start going through the out-processing system, which takes a few months, and we won’t be going to work as much anymore,” Matthew said. “That’s about the time we’ll start focusing on this (Project Victory Gardens) more full-time instead of part-time.”
Meanwhile, the Rutters have created and are implementing an informal series of pilot programs.
“Most weekends if you come out here, somebody from my work or Kara’s work is here,” Matthew said. “They normally have some stressor in their life, and we’re helping them by letting them hang out on the farm.”
When the programs for visitors become more formalized, the Rutters would like them to be flexible so they can be tailored to the specific needs and interests of the individuals or groups being served.
Activities and classes might include goat yoga and sausage making.
“We want to build a bridge between the military, the veterans community and the community at large,” Kara said. “It is our intention to have community members together with veterans and active-duty military personnel in our classes.”
The Rutters believe Project Victory Gardens will assist some of its program participants in the start of a new career.
“About 250,000 service members exit the military each year,” Kara said. “Many of them are young and they have a proven work ethic. They also have a desire to serve. Agriculture is a good fit.
“After a tour or two in Afghanistan and Iraq,” she continued, “a lot of them just want to go back home, go back to the land and have a more peaceful existence. The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and the VA (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs) recognize that, so there are a lot of grant opportunities and educational opportunities out there right now for exiting and transitioning military members to get into agribusiness.”
For more information, visit projectvictorygardens.org or the Project Victory Gardens page on Facebook.
Project Victory Gardens got its name from the Victory Gardens grown by civilians in this country in World Wars I and II to build morale and reduce the strain on the nation’s food supply caused by wartime needs.