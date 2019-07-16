SALLEY — For Aiken Electric Cooperative, or AEC, Project Power got off to an early start this year.
The initiative is designed to improve the quality of life for AEC members by offering free home-repair services.
In the past, Project Power usually has taken place in the fall, and the fourth edition is scheduled for this October.
But when CEO Gary Stooksbury recently looked at the list of people that AEC is planning to assist later this year and their requests for help, he saw one project he thought required immediate attention.
“He said, ‘There is a 96-year-old lady who needs a wheelchair ramp. Why are we waiting until October when we could do it now?’” said Keyatta Priester, manager of community development for AEC.
On Tuesday morning, a group of linemen from AEC was hard at work building a new front porch with a ramp for Alwillie Wooden, who is living with one of her nine children, Christa Fulmer, on Big Tree Road.
The linemen also were planning to remove a dilapidated ramp in the back of Fulmer’s home and replace it with a new set of steps.
The project manager was Philip Poole and joining him in the effort were Butch Crosby, Reggie Jackson, Lee Love and Derek Shealy.
Crosby is a line crew chief.
Even though it was hot and there were many pesky gnats flying around, Poole wasn’t complaining.
“I love helping the community and serving our members,” Poole said. “I want them to be able to enjoy life better.”
Assisting the linemen were Poole’s wife, Buffie, and their two sons, Derek, 13, and Carter, 12.
They mowed grass, cut down weeds and picked up some trash in the area.
“I want them to be involved in helping somebody,” said Poole of his two sons. “It’s about giving sometimes, not receiving.”
Wooden, who uses a walker much of the time to get around and might need a wheelchair in the future, was grateful to be a beneficiary of Project Power.
“I needed a new ramp,” she said. “I could barely make it up and down the steps (that had been at the front of the home),” she said. “I couldn’t go out the back because it (the old ramp) scared me.”
AEC works with the United Way of Aiken County’s Project VISION on Project Power.
Project VISION provides free home repairs to senior citizens and disabled individuals.
“They (AEC) are one of our community partners, and we need partners to make Project VISION work,” said Tammy Davis, who is the United Way’s director of community investment. “Project VISION is a volunteer program and without our volunteers and our community partners, we wouldn’t get these services done.
For more information about AEC, call 803-649-6245 or visit aikenco-op.org.
For more information about the United Way, call 803-648-8331 or visit uwaiken.org.