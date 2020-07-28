As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring uncertainties for the future, a local employment facility is helping local residents find employment openings in a variety of fields that could set them up for a well-paying job.
The Aiken County S.C. Works Center, an employment program located at the Aiken County Department of Employment and Workforce , held a drive-thru job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to help job seekers around Aiken County find employment.
The job fair is the first the center, which has only recently reopened due to the pandemic, has had since March.
Around 30 employers placed information about their businesses inside free bags for prospective employees along with informational pamphlets on interview and resume skills.
Many employers are "desperate" for new employees right now, said Sally Sharpe, supervisor for the S.C. Works of Lower Savannah system, mainly due to the number of layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic .
While many South Carolinians are receiving state unemployment, Sharpe said people are still actively looking for work.
"Folks have been laid off ... but things will rebuild, and there will be needs based on the layoffs," Sharpe said. "There will be an opportunity for individuals to take positions that may be available. "
Many of the jobs on the table include manufacturing and health care workers, Sharpe said.
One of S.C. Works' initiatives is its Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a training program that assists job seekers with developing skills that help them gain well-paying employment in a variety of fields.
The program pays up to $10,000 and up to two years toward job training for individuals who qualify and works with employers who provide contracts that pay no less than $14 an hour.
WIOA is federally funded through the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
S.C. Works has five other centers in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties in the Lower Savannah region.
The Aiken County Department of Employment and Workforce is located at 1571 Richland Ave. and can be reached by phone at 803-641-7634.