The reading of a proclamation Monday officially opened Interfaith Harmony Month and offered the perspectives of different cultures.
The formal meeting included several speeches from visitors and Aiken Interfaith Partners members on tolerance and acceptance and offered a preview of upcoming events associated with the month throughout January.
The official proclamation from South Carolina governor Henry McMaster, read by Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, discussed how the Interfaith Partners of South Carolina and its affiliates are working to build a statewide network of "compassionate communities" who will work to "transcend religious, ideological and national differences."
Osbon said after the official reading that "Aiken is proud to be a part of the event."
One member of Aiken Interfaith Partners, Edith Evans, spoke about her personal ties with interfaith and tolerance.
Evans is a Holocaust survivor who goes to schools and churches to explain to others about the "common ground of religion."
"I always say that religion is like being on the same team," Evans said. "To believe in God, to be a good person, if we accept theses things, perhaps we can accept each other as human beings."
Evans also noted that the media can influence the minds of others and how they tolerate people of different backgrounds.
"When there's so much hatred in the media, it flows over to others," Evans said. "There's no balance in politics or the media. I'm scared for America, I really am."
Adrian Bird, president of Interfaith Partners of South Carolina, said that South Carolina is the only state that offers an Interfaith Harmony month proclamation.
"South Carolina is modeling something for the whole nation," Bird said. "With that, we have the recognition of Aiken that really becomes a model for the interfaith movement across the country, and we might say, the whole world as well."
Aiken is one of several cities, including Columbia, Charleston and Beaufort, which made similar proclamations Monday.
The next event associated with Interfaith Harmony Month will be a sing-a-long on Jan. 4 at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church.
All interfaith events are free and open to the public.