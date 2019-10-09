A former South Carolina state representative's probation for domestic violence charges in Aiken is over after a sentence reduction.

Investigators found Chris Corley beat his wife and pointed a handgun at her Dec. 26, 2016, at their home on Sugar Hill Drive in Graniteville. Corley plead guilty on Aug. 27, 2017, to the charge of first-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to six years in prison, suspended to five years probation.

On Wednesday, Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General's Office said Corley's probation was reduced from five years to two years.

Since Corley pleaded guilty in 2017, Corley's probation is finished, Kittle said.

The judge presiding over the case found that the defendant fully complied with all probationary terms and that the term of probation should be reduced to two years, Kittle said.

Corley was arrested on Dec. 27, 2017 by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of first-degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting weapons at a person after deputies reported he hit his wife with a closed fist until she bled, bit her nose and pointed a loaded hand gun at her, before threatening to kill himself.

Aiken city dispatch received two dispatch calls on the night of the assault. One of the 911 calls contains the piercing screams of children begging Corley to "just stop."

The assault occurred in front of two of the the couple's three children, according to arrest warrants.

His wife and children fled to a family member's house across the street, deputies reported.

Corley told deputies he and his wife were arguing because she thought he was cheating on her.

Corley originally faced a higher charge of criminal domestic violence of a high aggravated nature after an Aiken County grand jury indicted him on the higher charge in January 2017.

The former state representative resigned from his seat representing House District 84 in January 2017 following his indictment and subsequent suspension.