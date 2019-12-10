The a capella singing and performing group The Princely Players will bring African American history and the story of the black experience to the Center for African American History, Art and Culture during an educational outreach program Thursday.
The event, which is free and open to children and adults, will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the center at 120 York St. N.E. During the program, audience members can participate in a question-and-answer session with the members of The Princely Players, who will share more more about their work.
The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Etherredge Center's Cultural Series at USC Aiken.
Paul Crook, the executive director of the Etherredge Center, said the program will offer the “wonderful, detailed kind of learning that you don't get from a textbook or in a history class.”
“Members of the group will be there. They probably will perform a few numbers, but they also will talk about who they are and what they do and the history behind their program,” Crook said. “It's a wonderful learning experience because they bring African-American history and culture to life through song and spoken word. They share stories of the slave trade through emancipation and the Civil Rights movement and the different migrations across the United States. It's a neat chance to get to speak with and hear from international recording and performing artists before getting to see them on stage.”
Crook said his goal was to schedule a “broader diversity of performances,” such as The Princely Players, when he became the executive director of the Etherredge Center.
For tickets to The Princely Players performance at the Etherredge Center, visit www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or call the box office at 803-641-3305.