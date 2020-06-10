+2 Hunt wins primary for Aiken County sheriff's seat Longtime incumbent Mike Hunt won the Republican primary for Aiken County sheriff by a wide margin as the race came to a close Tuesday night.

+6 Incumbents dominate state, federal GOP primaries in Aiken County Aiken County voters largely preferred incumbents to challengers and established politicians to newcomers in Tuesday's state and federal primar…

+6 Feagin wins County Council District 3 Republican primary; Warner triumphs in RMC race Incumbent Danny Feagin easily defeated challenger Don Turno on Tuesday in the Republican primary’s Aiken County Council District 3 race.

Weeks wins Republican primary for Second Circuit Solicitor seat Bill Weeks overwhelmingly won Tuesday's Republican primary for the Second Judicial Circuit solicitor's seat, claiming more than half the votes.

Aiken County voters respond yes to advisory ballot questions Voters in Aiken County voted yes overwhelmingly Tuesday in response to two advisory questions that appeared on the ballot for the South Caroli…

