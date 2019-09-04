The state's law against price gouging is in effect since Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency due to possible impact to South Carolina's coast from Hurricane Dorian.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that unreasonable price gouging is a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice according to state law.
“With the possibility that Hurricane Dorian could affect South Carolina, our people have already started making preparations, including evacuating the coast," Wilson said. "We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging and other commodities as defined by the statute.
The price-gouging law (SC §39-5-145) is a general prohibition of unconscionable prices during times of disaster. It is in effect until the state of emergency expires or is terminated, according to a news release by the Office of the Attorney General.
Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
The Office of the Attorney General said normal fluctuations in price are to be expected and are not price gouging, but if you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are certain steps that you can take to help the office investigate. Please do the following:
1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business.
2. Note the price you paid.
3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses.
4. Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price.
5. Provide your name and contact information.
The attorney general's office will need the information above in order to conduct a thorough investigation. The office asks those impacted by price gouging to email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.
There is also a reporting form on the attorney general's website, www.scag.gov.