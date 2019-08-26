AUGUSTA — President Donald Trump's inaction on background checks and gun control, in general, following recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas is "shameful" and insulting to families who have been affected by gun violence over the years, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a presidential hopeful, said Monday night.

"To be as clear as I possibly can, the president's full of it. He does this after every shooting. He does the Potomac-two-step, and he tries to, you know, shuck and jive," Ryan said to reporters after leading a small town hall event at Paine College. "And he doesn't do anything but talk and ... says he's going to do things."

The Ohio Democrat further accused both the president – his likely opponent should he secure the Democratic nod – and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, of being in the NRA's pockets.

"And so we have to beat him at the ballot box, which is why I'm running," Ryan said, "and I believe I'm the person who can beat him."

Ryan, during his roughly hourlong campaign event, expressed support for an assault weapons ban as well as universal and extended background checks to buy guns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be funded to study gun violence as a "public health issue," he added, something he described as "critically important" to gaining insight and context.

Gun reform policies have proven popular among the breadth of Democrats seeking the presidency. Ryan on Monday said shootings have "lit a fire" under the country.

"And I've called for the Senate to go back into session, go back to Washington, D.C., and vote on these issues," he said.

President Donald Trump recently signaled interest in tighter background checks but has since been criticized for waffling. Ryan promised the audience at Paine College he'd be a president of both action and healing.

"I've been thinking about these issues for a long time, on how to fix them, on how to heal the communities that I come from that have lost so much and faced so many challenges around gun deaths and gun violence, and defunding of education and schools, and increase in tuition, and loss of manufacturing jobs, and all of these things," Ryan said.

The congressman's stop Monday was among some of the earliest 2020 presidential campaign events in the CSRA.