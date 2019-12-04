Representatives of presidential candidates took questions and asked for local support at a public forum Tuesday night hosted by the Aiken NAACP.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., approximately 100 visitors from the Aiken community packed the fellowship hall of Cumberland AME Church.
The Aiken County branch of the NAACP sent invitations to representatives of each Democratic and Republican candidate seeking the nomination to run for president.
Candidates Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang sent representatives to speak at the Aiken event.
Representatives answered questions about how their candidates' platforms on criminal justice reform, education policy and economic policy influence the African American and Latino communities.
Dr. Melencia Johnson, Aiken branch first vice president and USC Aiken associate professor of sociology, served as the moderator of the event.
As representatives answered questions, each candidates' platform appeared to share similarities such as the reinstitution of the voting rights act, addressing student loan debt and ending cash bail.
However, each representative spoke of their candidate's different plans and why their candidate deserved Aiken's vote.
Lee Ballenger, a representative for Gabbard, was the first to speak.
Ballenger spoke to a crowd that not only included Aiken residents but Tulsi's parents, Sen. Mike and Carol Gabbard, as well.
Ballenger described Gabbard as an "inspiring leader" and that she shared the strength of Ballenger's mother who led her school in Franklin County, North Carolina, in integrating her classroom in the 1960s.
Ballenger was asked a question regarding guns in the younger community.
"Those weapons are not meant to be in the streets," Ballenger said on behalf of Gabbard.
Jermain Johnson took question next on behalf of Yang.
A majority of Johnson's answers circulated around Yang's goal to give Americans $1,000.
When asked about his candidate's platform on criminal justice reform, Johnson spoke about Yang's plans to decriminalize marijuana, invest in injection sites and mandating every police officer to have a body camera.
Ja'Bree Harris took questions on behalf of Buttigieg.
Harris applauded Buttigieg's connection to America's small towns due to his role as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
"If we want to make the union more perfect, we have to realize that differences make us stronger," Harris said. "That's who Pete is. He's going to make sure everyone is at the table."
Terrance Culbreth followed as a representative for Booker.
As the current mayor of Johnston, South Carolina, Culbreth said he admires and respects Booker's roles as the past mayor of Newark, New Jersey, and the current U.S. senator from New Jersey.
"When he says it, he gets it done," Johnston said.
Jessica Bright was the final representative to take questions during the event.
On behalf of the Sanders campaign, Bright spoke about Sanders' past work for civil rights, cancelling student loan debt and decriminalizing marijuana.
Bright said Sanders' past experience of working across the political aisle is what makes him the best candidate for president.
As the event ended, visitors were able to meet one on one with candidate representatives to ask more about each campaign.
While plans are not confirmed, moderator Johnson said the NAACP may host similar forum closer to the election.