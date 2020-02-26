Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a Vermont senator, will be in Aiken on Friday afternoon.
Sanders will rally voters at 1 p.m. at his campaign's Aiken field office, 665 Silver Bluff Road, before heading to Columbia.
The event comes one day before the South Carolina Democratic primary as well as a couple of hours before another Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, comes to Aiken County for an event of her own.
Those interested in going are encouraged to RSVP online.
Doors open at noon. The event will begin an hour later.
Sanders campaigned in nearby Augusta in May 2019.