In a missive marking the 75th anniversary of Trinity, the first nuclear bomb test, President Donald Trump championed plutonium pit production, a multibillion-dollar weapons mission with a prospective majority stake in South Carolina.

Trump's nod to the future forging of nuclear weapon cores was couched between a retelling of the test – years of furtive research ultimately ushered in an age of unfathomable potential destruction – and a remark about the Cold War and trilateral arms control involving Russia, China and the U.S.

"In order to continue protecting America's vital security interests, I have directed my Administration to revitalize and modernize America's nuclear security complex to preserve a credible deterrent," reads the presidential message, issued Thursday. "We are investing in the capability to produce plutonium pits to support our stockpile needs and to improve the infrastructure of the weapons ecosystem."

The U.S. has for years lacked the ability to make a lot of pits, components at the heart of modern nuclear weapons. That stands in distinct contrast with the fact that federal law mandates the production of 80 pits per year by 2030. The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, a Pentagon policy document ordered by the president, reinforced the call for more pits, parts officials say will be used to refresh the nation's aging arsenal.

To resolve the problem and meet the demand, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense two years ago recommended crafting the pits in two places: South Carolina and New Mexico, the latter home to Trinity and its desolate Jornada Del Muerto desert.

In the Palmetto State, at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken, 50 pits per year would be made, the NNSA and Defense Department counseled. The remaining 30 would be made at Los Alamos National Laboratory near Santa Fe and Albuquerque in New Mexico.

Pit production could cost $9 billion over the course of a decade, according to a rough estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

"The world's first nuclear explosion occurred 75 years ago today. The success of the Trinity test led to the end of WWII less than two months later on September 2, 1945," NNSA chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty wrote on Twitter. "Since then," nuclear deterrence "has been the cornerstone of the U.S. defense strategy."

Gordon-Hagerty, whose agency cares for and maintains the nation's nuclear outfit, among other assignments, has previously said both Trump and Rick Perry, the former energy secretary, "are absolutely wedded to the prospect of making sure that we have a robust and a resilient enterprise. Not only now, but in the future."