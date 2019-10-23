Bennett Tucker believes the Hitchcock Woods Foundation and the Aiken community as a whole contributed to an award he received last month from the South Carolina Prescribed Fire Council.
The organization recognized Tucker for excellence in prescribed fire management and advocacy during its annual meeting Sept. 24 and 25 in Newberry.
Tucker is the foundation’s woods superintendent and is in charge of carrying out its mission to restore and preserve one of the nation’s largest urban forests.
“When I received it, I was surprised,” said Tucker of the honor. “I have to attribute it to effort over the last 30 years that the Hitchcock Woods Foundation has undertaken to restore the forest using prescribed fire as a tool and the ongoing outreach that we strive to do, through talking to civic groups and utilizing social media to get the word out. The Aiken Standard has been very supportive of our efforts.
“I also really have to credit the Aiken community as a whole,” he continued. “At first, when we started prescribed burning, it was a foreign concept. But over time, when we got out into the community, spoke to different groups and educated everybody about the benefits of prescribed burning, people really embraced it.”
Tucker also thanked the Aiken Department of Public Safety for its support.
“Chief (Pete) Frommer, years ago, stood behind the program and was a great advocate for it,” Tucker said. “Chief (Charles) Barranco has done the same thing.”
Established in 2003, the South Carolina Prescribed Fire Council is made up of individuals representing public agencies, non-governmental organizations and private landowners who use prescribe fire to manage their plans.
Prescribed burning improves the habitat for wild animals and native plants in Hitchcock Woods’ longleaf pine ecosystem. It also reduces the threat of wildfire by removing some of the brush, grasses, leaves and fallen trees and their limbs that have accumulated over the years.
Tucker has been the Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s woods superintendent since 2006.