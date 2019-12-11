The Hitchcock Woods Foundation is scheduled to resume its prescribed burning program later this month or in early 2020.
The burns will take place in various parts of the forest when conditions, including wind speed and humidity, are favorable.
Prescribed burning is a management tool used by the foundation to reduce the risk of wildfire, improve the habitat for wildlife and control the growth of hardwood trees in Hitchcock Woods’ longleaf pine ecosystem, said Woods Superintendent Bennett Tucker.
He is a certified prescribed fire manager and has been a volunteer firefighter for 17 years.
Tucker and the foundation’s prescribed fire management team “abide by smoke management guidelines established by the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency), South Carolina Forestry Commission and DHEC (S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) to ensure adequate smoke dispersal,” he said.
Prescribed burn areas are prepared ahead of time with firebreaks. Tractors and a brush fire truck are put in place to deal with any unforeseen developments.
In addition, Aiken Department of Public Safety personnel patrol the perimeter of Hitchcock Woods to look for any smoke accumulation on public roads.
Aiken residents and visitors might see smoke coming from Hitchcock Woods during a prescribed burn or they might just smell smoke.
Signs will be posted at the formal entrances to Hitchcock Woods when prescribed burning activities are taking place, and information will be posted on the Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s Facebook page.
Hitchcock Woods, which covers approximately 2,100 acres, is one of the nation’s largest urban forests.
For more information, visit hitchcockwoods.org or call 803-642-0528.