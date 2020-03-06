A pregnant Gloverville woman was charged Thursday after reportedly testing positive for drugs along with her two children.
Marrington Elizabeth Moltzen, 22, of Aiken was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to jail records.
A Department of Social Services caseworker reported that on Jan. 3, the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine on a hair follicle test while in her third trimester of pregnancy, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest warrants state the suspect's 1-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana on a hair follicle test on Jan. 14.
The suspect's 6-year-old child also tested positive for marijuana on Jan. 15, arrest warrants states.
The Department of Social Services implemented a placement plan for the children, the Sheriff's Office reports.
Moltzen was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Friday morning.