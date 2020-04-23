Hundreds of power outages have been reported across Aiken County as severe weather makes its way across the South.
Aiken Electric Cooperative's outage map reports 931 outages in the Aiken County area as of 4 p.m.
Dominion Energy's outage map is reporting 68 incidents in the Aiken County area causing 3,745 outages as of 4:15 p.m.
The National Weather Center in Columbia has reported strong gusty winds reported in the Midlands area.
The NWC further advises the public to expect windy conditions this afternoon with gusts up to 30 to 45 mph.
Wind may bring down trees and power lines.
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Aiken County area until midnight tonight, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory covers wind gusts to 45 mph.