Aiken Electric Cooperative Inc. is offering a $2,500 reward for information about vandalism that reportedly caused outages in Aiken County.
The utility company reported that outages occurred Aug. 21 and 23 near Eagle Road, Charnwood Forest Circle, Bellmeade Drive and Paddock Club Parkway due to the vandalism of two three-phase junction boxes.
"In an effort to prevent future vandalism of Aiken Electric equipment, we are offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s)," Aiken Electric Cooperative Inc. said in a statement.
Anyone with details regarding this incident or the identity or whereabouts of the perpetrators is urged to contact Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.