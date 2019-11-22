Traffic has returned to normal on Pine Log Road after first responders cleared up a vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning.
At 11:27 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a collision with injuries and roadway block at the intersection of Pine Log and Piney Heights Road.
According to police scanner traffic, the accident involved a collision between a cement truck and vehicle.
Police scanner traffic reported a victim unconscious.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.