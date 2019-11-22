crash

A portion of Pine Log Road was temporarily blocked Friday following a collision between a car and a cement truck. 

 Photo courtesy of Megan Elizabeth

Traffic has returned to normal on Pine Log Road after first responders cleared up a vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning.  

At 11:27 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a collision with injuries and roadway block at the intersection of Pine Log and Piney Heights Road. 

According to police scanner traffic, the accident involved a collision between a cement truck and vehicle. 

Police scanner traffic reported a victim unconscious.

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 