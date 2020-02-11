A portion of Dougherty Road will close Monday for paving and will remain closed for most of the week.

The paving work for the Whiskey-Dougherty intersection project will begin Monday, Feb. 17, and the portion of Dougherty Road will be closed between Whiskey Road to Tyler Street, said Lt. Jake Mahoney, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, in a news release Tuesday.

The portion of the road will be closed daily from approximately 8:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m.

Public Safety asks drivers to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.

When completed, the intersection of Whiskey and Dougherty roads will have two right turn-only lanes and one left turn-only lane from Dougherty onto Whiskey, which will help with the flow of traffic on Dougherty, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh in December.

The project is part of the City of Aiken's Whiskey and Dougherty roads Intersection Improvement Project, which involves expanding the intersection and accommodating nearby properties.

The Intersection Improvement Project was previously funded at $2.5 million in July 2018.

The contractor for the project had to acquire right-of-way with the owner of the Taco Bell being built on the corner of the Whiskey-Dougherty intersection in order to accomplish the double right-turn lane, Bedenbaugh said.

The Taco Bell is still expected to be completed by March.