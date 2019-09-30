A portion of Dougherty Road will be closed most of today as crews relocate a natural gas line.

The natural gas line relocation is part of improvement work at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road, including development of a new Taco Bell, that began in August.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the portion of Dougherty Road that sits between Owens Street and Whiskey Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

The project will add an extra right turn lane from Dougherty Road, a new concrete median, curb and gutter, traffic signal modifications and a closed pipe storm sewer network.

The Aiken City Council approved $2.5 million to upgrade the intersection on July 16, 2018.

Drivers are urged to plan alternate routes, Bedenbaugh said.

Drivers traveling east on Dougherty Road toward Whiskey Road will be able to take a detour on Owens Street, which connects to Whiskey Road.

The entire project was projected to take eight months to complete.

Improvements along Whiskey Road will include upgrades to the existing storm sewer system in place.

In addition to improvements to the intersection, development of a new Taco Bell will coincide with ongoing road work.

The project will require approximately 220 days to complete; however, inclement weather could delay construction activities and the project may take longer to complete, according to the city’s website.

City Engineer John Poole said last month there is not a detailed schedule for the project, but traffic control will be present and the City of Aiken will continue to update citizens regarding construction activities, closings and signal modifications.

The intersection project is progressing after local bowling alley StrikeHouse Bowl, which closed in December 2017, was razed in April 2019 in preparation for the Taco Bell.

Bill Moseley – the managing member of MREA Aiken LLC, the StrikeHouse Bowl property owner, and an employee of Moseley Real Estate Advisors, the property developer – has said the Taco Bell development would be conducted in concert with the city's Whiskey-Dougherty work.

"We're trying to tie those two together," Moseley said in July 2018.

A biennial traffic study, which was presented to City Council at the end of October 2018, labeled the Whiskey and Dougherty roads intersection as exceedingly troublesome. The same traffic study flags parts of Whiskey Road for poor traffic flow – repeated congestion, essentially.

Parts of Whiskey Road on average shuttles more than 38,000 vehicles per day , according to the study, which was conducted by Bihl Engineering.