Aiken residents who use Precinct 3 will have a new polling place for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
They will cast their ballots at a shopping center on the Northside where a Bi-Lo supermarket formerly was located. The address is 1153 York Street N.E., according to the Aiken County Registration and Elections office.
The move from the usual location, Aiken High, was made because of construction going on at the school on Rutland Drive, said Registration and Elections Executive Director Cynthia Holland.
She added that the change is temporary.
Precinct 3 is City Council District 1.
In-person absentee voting for the General Election is underway at the Registration and Elections office at the Aiken County Government Center, and it will continue until 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
Absentee voting also can be done via mail.
There are more than 10 ways to qualify for absentee voting, according to the S.C. Election Commission.
Those eligible include people who are physically disabled and people who are 65 years of age or older.
For more information about absentee voting, visit scvotes.org and aikencountysc.gov.
Rick Osbon, a Republican incumbent, is running unopposed for Aiken mayor.
Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs, a Democrat, is seeking re-election in District 1. Her opponent, Jeremy Stevens, is a political newcomer who is a Republican.
Diggs also is Aiken’s mayor pro tempore.
In District 3, Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, is facing John Brecht, a Democrat.
Dick Dewar, the current City Councilman who represents District 3, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
All Aiken residents can vote for mayor.
Only District 1 residents can vote in the District 1 race. The same rule applies for District 3.
Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Straight-ticket voting, also known as straight-party voting, is an option in the general election.