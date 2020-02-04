A woman in Graniteville was stabbed by her husband Tuesday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said, and was found by first responders with the knife still in her chest.
The woman was sent to a local hospital, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office. Her condition was not immediately clear.
The woman's husband was arrested, Abdullah said, and charges are forthcoming.
The Sheriff's Office described it as a domestic violence situation.
