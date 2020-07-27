A Warrenville woman who was charged Saturday with shooting a man in the back of the head claimed she was acting in self defense.
Lilian Jennile Cavalcante, 55, of Warrenville was charged with attempted murder and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of violent felony, according to jail records.
Deputies responded Saturday afternoon to Hillman Street in Warrenville in reference to a shooting incident, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies made contact with a male victim who had sustained two gunshot wounds, one in the back of the head area and another in the back of the left forearm, the report states.
The suspect told police she shot the man in self defense. However, arrest warrants state the victim was retreating.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Cavalcante was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.