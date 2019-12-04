Deputies are reminding Aiken County residents to be aware of package thieves after the sheriff's office received a report of a delivered package being stolen from the front porch of a home in Graniteville.
Deputies met with a victim who reported an unknown male stealing a package from his porch on Sunday at 2:12 p.m., according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim showed responding deputies a surveillance video showing an unknown male suspect removing a package from the victim's front porch, the report states.
The package contained four laser guns and a laser vest, the victim told deputies.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds and wearing glasses, according to the report.
Although the holiday season encourages more online shopping, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said package theft isn't something that only happens during the holiday season.
There isn't any statistical data that backs any trends with package theft in the Aiken County area, Abdullah said. However, the sheriff's office still encourages residents to take proper precautions .
In this particular case, Abdullah said the homeowner's surveillance system helped deputies to begin looking for a suspect.
"That homeowner had a camera system that caught an image of that person that came and took the package," Abdullah said. "That's stuff that's helpful. Plus when folks are circulating this information around their neighborhood and they all begin looking out for each other."
Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety also encourages homeowners to use video surveillance systems to deter package thefts. However, the homeowner should be sure the camera will allow police to view the footage.
Both the sheriff's office and public safety encourage online shoppers to keep an eye on the date and time when a package could arrive.
If a shopper isn't able to be present for delivery, try contacting someone you know will be home such as a neighbor or family member to keep an eye out for the delivered package.
"Sometimes suspects are able to take things unbeknownst to folks, but as long as we're looking out for our neighbors, we can definitely deter a lot of thieving in all kinds of areas in this county as well as the surrounding counties," Abdullah said.
If a homeowner believes a package is stolen, public safety advises the shopper to contact police after confirming with the seller that the item was sent and confirming with the delivery service that the item was actually delivered.