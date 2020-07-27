Police are hoping the tragic death of a 2-year-old in Graniteville this past weekend will serve as an important reminder for gun owners to take precautions to avoid similar tragedies.
Jamarious Rogers was pronounced dead on Saturday night after allegedly shooting himself in the chest with a handgun at a residence on Gentle Bend Court.
While the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the self-inflicted shooting, reports indicate the child accessed the handgun and the shooting was accidental.
While the incident was tragic, Capt. Maryanne Burgess with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said "heartbreaking" incidents like these are avoidable by securing weapons and teaching children at an early age of the potential dangers of firearms.
"We want to avoid tragedies such as the one we saw," Burgess said. "This is a reminder. You must secure your weapons to avoid a horrible tragedy such as this."
In 2016, firearms were the second most common cause of death of people under the age of 19, the University of Michigan's School of Public Health reports.
There were 241 unintended shootings by children in 2019, causing more than 100 deaths and nearly 150 injuries, healthychildren.org reports.
Burgess, who serves in Public Safety's Youth Services Divisions, provides resources for families to teach gun safety to children of all ages.
Through programs like the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program, the department is able to give out helpful information and coloring books for children at Public Safety's lobby that teach importance of gun safety.
Project Safe Child reports the best way prevent accidents is to securely store firearms when not in use.
Gun owners should leave weapons unloaded and keep them in places children cannot access, such as high up shelves, locked closets or inside of a locked gun safe.
Both the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office offer free gun locks at their headquarters, located at 834 Beaufort St. NE and 420 Hampton Ave. NE, respectively.
Burgess stresses that having conversations with children about the potential dangers of firearms is necessary and could save lives.
"Make them understand that no matter where they see a weapon, they should always go get an adult and never touch it," Burgess said.
Free brochures and information about gun safety in the home can be found on projectchildsafe.org.