A Trenton man is facing multiple charges for stealing multiple cars and leading police on a chase through North Augusta.
On Sunday, police responded to a carjacking in the parking lot of the Sprint gas station located on Martintown Road in North Augusta, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Police reported the incident began with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Cody Gabriel Stone of Trenton, stealing a 2008 Nissan Rogue in Aiken County.
A victim told police she was at a gas pump when she saw the suspect drive into the parking lot in the stolen vehicle.
The suspect jumped out of the Rogue, approached the victim's vehicle and stated he needed medical assistance, the report states.
Before the victim could respond, the suspect jumped into the victim's vehicle and drove away.
The suspect was later spotted by police who pursued the suspect until he crashed at Knox Avenue at Bradleyville Road.
He then left the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended by police on Knox Avenue.
Stone was charged with:
- Hit and run
- Reckless driving
- First offense failure to stop for a blue light
- Resisting arrest.
- Disobeying lawful order of police
- First offense driving under the influence
- First offense driving under suspended license not suspended for a DUI
- First offense driving under suspension with a license suspended for DUI
- Strong arm robbery
Stone additionally had a hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants, according to jail records.
Stone was charged Sunday and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday morning.