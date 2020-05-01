A Trenton man is facing several charges for allegedly firing a pistol into the ceiling of an area hotel and then breaking into an Aiken Waffle House early Wednesday morning.
Travis Deon Bibbs, 37, of Trenton was charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into a dwelling, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol and burglary, according to jail records.
Deputies were en route to Days Inn, located off Columbia Highway North, on Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. for a disturbance but were rerouted for a report of a possible burglary in progress at a nearby Waffle House, an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office states.
Upon arrival, deputies observed the restaurant's glass door entrance was shattered, the report states.
Deputies cleared the building and found the suspect in the bathroom, where he was acting very paranoid, the report states.
The suspect was apprehended and secured in a patrol vehicle.
Deputies then met with a complainant at Days Inn who said she was staying with the subject in one of the rooms.
The complainant told deputies the suspect became very paranoid in the room and began to see people and lasers in the room, the report states.
The suspect allegedly began discharging a pistol into the ceiling and then ran away from the room and into the parking lot, according to the report.
Bibbs was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held.
The incident report documents Bibbs was under the influence of drugs during the incident.