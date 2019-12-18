Police are seeking three people in connection to a potentially gang-related fatal shooting of a mother and her 1-year-old child.
The three — described as black males between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall — are considered armed and dangerous, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office responded to 105 Kalmia Apartment Drive in Graniteville for a shots fired call late Tuesday night. There, they found Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, shot at least once and unresponsive.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders also found Jackson's 1-year-old son, Elijah Jackson, injured. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported the child had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The younger Jackson was sent to an Augusta hospital for emergency medical treatment. He died there.
The initial investigation has led the Sheriff's Office to believe the Jacksons were not the intended targets.
"She was a quiet young lady, her and her son," a neighbor said Wednesday morning. "They were good people, and they didn't deserve it."
Witnesses, according to an announcement, reported hearing "numerous" gunshots at the Graniteville apartments. A video released by the Sherriff's Office Wednesday morning corroborates that narrative.
Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry, Ables said.
Those with information about the shootings are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office: 803-648-6811. Both the Aiken County sheriff's and coroner's offices are investigating.
