Police are still seeking information related to a missing Aiken man last seen in Augusta.
The Augusta University Police Department reported last week that Steven Anthony Smith, 59, of Aiken was last seen at the Augusta University Medical Center at 11:35 a.m. on June 9.
The police department said it hasn't received any tips relating to Smith's whereabouts since first announcing him missing June 10.
He's described as a white male wearing blue jean pants, brown shoes and a navy blue T-shirt with a red, white and blue eagle print on the front.
Smith is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police reported.
Anyone with any information about Smith's location is urged to contact Augusta University Police at 706-721-2911.