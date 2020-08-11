Police are continuing to search for a missing Aiken man who was last seen in Augusta over two months ago.
Steven Anthony Park, 59, of Aiken was reportedly last seen at the Augusta University Medical Center at 11:35 a.m. on June 9.
Police have since received and followed up on several tips, the AU Police reported Tuesday morning. However, all attempts to located Park have been unsuccessful.
Park is described as a white male wearing blue jean pants, brown shoes and a navy blue T-shirt with a red, white and blue eagle print on the front.
Park is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police reported.
Anyone with any information about Park's location is urged to call Augusta University Police at 706-721-2911.