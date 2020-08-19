Police are still searching for the driver of a car that struck and severely injured a bicyclist in Edgefield County earlier this month.
On Aug. 3, 65-year-old Alvin Stevens III was traveling south on Highway 25, near Mount Zion Road, in Trenton at approximately 10 p.m. when he was struck by a Cherokee Jeep also traveling in the same direction, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
After striking Stevens, the driver of the vehicle continued driving but crashed roughly three to five miles away from the incident location. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
The victim sustained several injuries, including a broken leg, and has undergone surgeries due to the collision, the victim's mother Ann Stevens said.
Highway Patrol does not have a description of the driver at this time but urges anyone with any information about this incident to contact them by calling *47.