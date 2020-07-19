South Carolina police are joining several law enforcement agencies around the Southeast in a weeklong speed enforcement operation.
Agencies in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee will take part in the fourth annual Operation Southern Shield, targeting speeders on roadways. The operation began Sunday and will end Saturday, July 25.
The campaign is led by the Nation Highway Traffic Safety Administration in an effort to drive down traffic fatalities that generally show an increase in summer months.
In 2018, the state saw 379 fatal speed-related collisions. Last year's statistics showed a decrease in deaths with 344 fatal speed-related deaths, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
As of Saturday, the state has recorded at least 170 speed-related deaths with cases pending, Tidwell said.
During last year's Operation Southern Shield, state law enforcement made 6,808 stops for speeding, issued 2,572 seat belt citations and made 320 DUI arrests, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety's 2019 annual report.
"The public is reminded of the importance of driving the posted speed limit or the speed that is prudent for conditions that exist such as rain, heavy traffic or other conditions," Tidwell said. "Speed plays a major role in many collisions."
The public can also report dangerous drivers to Highway Patrol by dialing *47, Tidwell said.