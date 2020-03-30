Both victims, one adult male and a 3-year-old child, involved in a Sunday morning shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex are expected to make a full recovery.
Police said the two victims remain in the hospital for medical attention as the investigation into the shooting continues.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to Willow Wick Apartments on West Martintown Road at 10:36 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.
A complainant told dispatch a 3-year-old child had been shot, according to an incident report.
Upon arrival, the complainant told police the child was being held by the adult victim at the apartment's balcony when someone drove by and fired one shot, the report states.
Police observed the child had a small wound to the lower right leg and calf area.
Police also located the adult male victim laying face down on the floor with a gun shot wound to both legs.
Both victims were loaded into an ambulance and taken to Augusta University for treatment.
There are currently no details on a suspect.
Witnesses informed NADPS that a suspect left the scene, according to a social media post from the department.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident is advised to contact North Augusta Public Safety immediately at 803-279-2121.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.