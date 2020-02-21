The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to a shooting in October that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man.
In the late evening of Oct. 6, the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting that resulted in the death of Willie James Simmons Jr. of Silver Bluff Road.
When deputies arrived at Simmons' home, they found him just inside the front door, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Other occupants in the home told deputies they had been awakened by the sound of gunfire coming from outside as bullets struck the side of the house.
One witness reported seeing a person standing next to a car at the edge of the road firing a rifle toward the home, located in the 3100 block of Silver Bluff Road.
First responders and Aiken County EMS were called to the scene and attempted CPR after the victim became unresponsive. However, Simmons died from his injuries.
The sheriff's office is seeking any information that would lead to identifying the person or persons who are connected to the death of Simmons.
Anyone with information related to this case or the whereabouts of suspects, is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip:1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device ACSO Mobile App-Downloaded from App Store or Google Play