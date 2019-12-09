Deputies are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an October shooting incident in Beech Island.
Investigators have obtained warrants for Dwayne Antonie Wilson, 19, of North Augusta and Richard R. Carroll Jr., 18, of Aiken for criminal conspiracy and the unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to a news release by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On Oct. 30, deputies responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Bell Drive and Williston Road in Beech Island.
A witness told deputies that he saw a black-colored Impala, with three black males leaving the area with a passenger firing a weapon out of the window, the release states.
No injuries were reported or property damage.
Later during the case, investigators received a video from the reported incident which led to identifying the two suspects, according to the release.
A third suspect, Tyree Jerome Madison Jr., 19, was arrested by deputies on Dec. 4 following tips from citizens, the report states.
Madison was also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.
Deputies warn these suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or submit a tip to http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=585&.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.