Nearly two months after the passing of a city-wide mask mandate in Aiken, police report they have not issued any citations to the public.
As of Sept. 2, the Aiken Department of Public Safety has responded to 44 calls and complaints regarding the mask mandate since its passage on July 13.
The mandate requires customers to wear face coverings inside food and retail establishments within Aiken's city limits.
Violators who refuse to wear a mask or refuse to leave an area where masks are required could face a summons for trespassing, with a maximum penalty of $1,087 and/or 30 days in jail.
However, Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety said it hasn't had to come to that.
Most instances have been resolved just by educating subjects involved on what the ordinance entails.
"We have not had to issue any citations, and we’re very thankful for that," Mahoney said. "It’s never been our intent to issue citations; and, obviously, the intent is to help prevent and slow the spread of this virus."
State health authorities announced last month that communities with mask ordinances saw a significant drop in COVID-19 cases compared to communities without an ordinance.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, data collected and analyzed by the agency has shown a 46% drop in COVID-19 cases in jurisdictions with mask ordinances compared to those without.
This decrease in recorded cases was observed over the span of four weeks after most of these mask ordinances were established, S.C. DHEC said.
A continuance of the original ordinance will be brought forward to Aiken's City Council during a special meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, where city leaders will consider extending the mask ordinance.
The extension would last for 61 days, the same length as the original ordinance.
In restaurants, masks must be worn by customers who are waiting to be served or moving around the restaurant. The mask may be removed after the customer is seated.
Face coverings do not have to be worn outside or on sidewalks if social distancing of 6 feet or more can be achieved.
In gyms, masks must be worn unless the person is actively exercising.
Children aged 5 and younger are not required to wear a mask.