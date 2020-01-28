The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle who fled after causing a traffic accident in Aiken.
Chris Hancock was being sought for a stolen vehicle but caused a traffic accident Tuesday morning in the area of Highway 25 at Ascauga Lake Road and ran from the scene, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A tracking team is in the area tracking the subject, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about Hancock's whereabouts should call the Sheriff's Office at (803) 642-1761.